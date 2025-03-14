Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,032,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Valence8 US LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.82 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKTR. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at $307,289.76. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $30,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,702.80. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $159,990 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

