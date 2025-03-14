NetMind Token (NMT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

NetMind Token (NMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, NetMind Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,140.56 or 0.99794364 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.48 or 0.98927653 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NetMind Token was first traded on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 144,080,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,291,507 tokens. The official message board for NetMind Token is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 144,080,375.2 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.39398925 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,849,243.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

