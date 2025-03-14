New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 916,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 392,706 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.12.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 72,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $815,318.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,285,505 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,496.40. This represents a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 340,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 346,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 398,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,823,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

