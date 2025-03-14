Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$6.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$491.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

