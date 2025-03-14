NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 29,030,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 54,918,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296,601 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,338 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,151,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 589,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

