NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,122,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 2,446.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 168,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,517,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. This represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

