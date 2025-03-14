Northwest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.