Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Polaris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Polaris Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.73%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

