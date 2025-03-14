Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,304,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,206,000. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,388,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

