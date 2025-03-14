Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,980 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

