Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ocean Biomedical Stock Down 0.8 %
Ocean Biomedical stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ocean Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Ocean Biomedical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocean Biomedical
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.