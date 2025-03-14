Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ocean Biomedical Stock Down 0.8 %

Ocean Biomedical stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Ocean Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Ocean Biomedical alerts:

About Ocean Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ocean Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic products in oncology, fibrosis, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company is developing mono-specific and bi-specific humanized monoclonal antibodies (mAb) product candidates targeting Chi3l1 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma multiforme; and a small molecule product candidate targeting Chit1 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.