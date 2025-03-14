Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 559.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Oculus VisionTech Trading Down 0.2 %

OVTZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 19,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,602. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Oculus VisionTech

Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on cyber security, data privacy, and data protection solutions for enterprise business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; ComplyTrust SaaS Suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.

