Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 559.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Oculus VisionTech Trading Down 0.2 %
OVTZ traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 19,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,602. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Oculus VisionTech
