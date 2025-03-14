ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $66,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $182,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $47,957,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,262,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,779,000 after buying an additional 498,908 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

