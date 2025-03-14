ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

ONEOK stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.