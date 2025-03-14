Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 19,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Organto Foods Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Organto Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.