Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 23.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 173,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 205,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Organto Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

