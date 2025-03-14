Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $99.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.