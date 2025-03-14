Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 63.44%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

PHI traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 582 ($7.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,138. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 551 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 666 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.12. The stock has a market cap of £522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and the Indian Sub-continent. The portfolio contains companies which have been identified as offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation, irrespective of whether they comprise part of any index.

