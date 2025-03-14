PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.06 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 319.20 ($4.13). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 319.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 233,339 shares changing hands.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

