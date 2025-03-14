Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

