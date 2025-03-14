Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,085 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $257,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 85.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.00. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

