Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.93.

PNR opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Pentair by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Pentair by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

