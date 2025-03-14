PFG Advisors Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:GOVT opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
