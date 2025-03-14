PFG Advisors Cuts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 280,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

