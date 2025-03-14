PFG Advisors Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,732,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 466,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

