PFG Advisors Lowers Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,677,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29,652 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.94. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

