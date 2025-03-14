PFG Advisors Purchases 3,068 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $103.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

