PFG Advisors Sells 102 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $1,253,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,259.20. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.78. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

