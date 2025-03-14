PGGM Investments Acquires New Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.