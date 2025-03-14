PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Twilio were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $94.65 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,277 shares of company stock worth $2,441,324. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

