PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 6,982 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.03.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

MTB stock opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

