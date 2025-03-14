PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVA opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

