PGGM Investments Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 677.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,428 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 253,708 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $20.82 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

