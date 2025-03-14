PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,969,000 after buying an additional 102,786 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $539.11 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $249.58 and a 52 week high of $652.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

