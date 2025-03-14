PGGM Investments Purchases 2,765 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $92.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

