PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 423.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,462,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,143 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 339.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,234,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,320,000 after purchasing an additional 954,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ferguson by 7,632.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 677,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,626,000 after purchasing an additional 668,920 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,523,000 after purchasing an additional 415,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $155.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $152.52 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

