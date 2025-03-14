Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 323.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Pharming Group Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

