Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,024,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,149,000 after purchasing an additional 264,962 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 306,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 139,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total transaction of $559,856.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,531.55. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at $265,914,995.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,882 shares of company stock worth $17,934,130. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

