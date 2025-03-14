Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a total market capitalization of $194.43 million and $107.82 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,831.76 or 0.99764134 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,205.05 or 0.99009312 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.17796821 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $87,343,154.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcat (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcat (SOL) using one of the exchanges listed above.

