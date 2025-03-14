Postrock Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,225 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Tractor Supply comprises 1.1% of Postrock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 484,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.