Postrock Partners LLC Invests $407,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 32,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

