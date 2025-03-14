Postrock Partners LLC Invests $692,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

