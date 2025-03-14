Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $364.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. Research analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.