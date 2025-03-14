Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

Quanta Services, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks represent shares in companies that generate power from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric energy, rather than relying on fossil fuels. These stocks offer investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of alternative energy technologies, often seen as key components in efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.28. 1,739,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. Southern has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.65. 1,702,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 9,065,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,855,172. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.46. 703,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $110.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Read More