Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

