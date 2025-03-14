PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $1,617,841.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,727. The trade was a 16.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

