Q1 Earnings Forecast for Limbach Issued By Roth Capital

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Limbach in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Limbach’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Limbach’s FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limbach from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Limbach Stock Down 3.9 %

Limbach stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $832.17 million, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 35.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 249,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Limbach by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Limbach by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

