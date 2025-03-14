Q1 Earnings Forecast for SGC Issued By Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $145.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.54 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGC. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $11.15 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

