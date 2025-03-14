Q1 Earnings Forecast for Sprinklr Issued By William Blair

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

