Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Carvana by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Carvana by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 3.56. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,784 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,844. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.65.
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
